Photo Gallery: Kei Kobayashi Surf Session at Trestles

Kei Kobayashi surfs at Trestles on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Photo: Noah McPherson
A healthy southern swell this week has created some gorgeous waves down at Trestles as well as the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, which is taking place through Saturday, Aug. 6, in Huntington Beach.

Local photographer Noah McPherson caught up with San Clemente-based surfer Kei Kobayashi at Trestles on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Here are some of the photos he snagged.

