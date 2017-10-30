Photo Gallery: Pumpkin Splash at Ole Hanson Beach Club

Photo Gallery of DCIM101GOPROG0430556. Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz Pumpkin2 (1280x853) Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz DCIM101GOPROG0400474. Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz Pumpkin4 (1280x853) Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz Pumpkin5 (1280x853) Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz Pumpkin6 (1280x853) Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente hosted its second annual Pumpkin Splash on Monday, Oct. 30, with dozens of children playing with pumpkins on Halloween eve.