Children enjoyed an afternoon of playing with pumpkins on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club's Pumpkin Splash. Photo: Eric Heinz
Photo Gallery: Pumpkin Splash at Ole Hanson Beach Club

The city of San Clemente hosted its second annual Pumpkin Splash on Monday, Oct. 30, with dozens of children playing with pumpkins on Halloween eve.

