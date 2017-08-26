People walked by the "wall of love" with photos of people who died after battling cancer during the San Clemente Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. Photo: Eric Heinz
EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Photo Gallery: Relay for Life in San Clemente 2017

Photo Gallery

By Eric Heinz

Dozens of people attended the San Clemente Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. The relay is intended to help raise awareness of cancer as well as raise funding for the American Cancer Society. A vigil for people who died from various types of cancer is scheduled for later in the evening.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>