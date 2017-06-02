Photo Gallery: San Clemente High School Graduation 2017

By Eric Heinz

More than 730 students received their high school diploma on Thursday, June 1, at San Clemente High School’s Thalassa Stadium. The commencement ceremony was emceed by principal Chris Carter, and guests Council member Tim Brown and Capistrano Unified School District Trustee Patricia Holloway, district 3, were also present.

