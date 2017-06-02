San Clemente High School graduation ceremony 2017. Photo: Eric Heinz
EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Photo Gallery: San Clemente High School Graduation 2017

By Eric Heinz

More than 730 students received their high school diploma on Thursday, June 1, at San Clemente High School’s Thalassa Stadium. The commencement ceremony was emceed by principal Chris Carter, and guests Council member Tim Brown and Capistrano Unified School District Trustee Patricia Holloway, district 3, were also present.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>