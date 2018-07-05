Photo Recap of Fourth of July in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

From the rowdy office chair races to the fireworks at the Pier, San Clemente always hosts a major party for the Fourth of July. The time-honored traditions were in full swing throughout the Spanish Village by the Sea. Here’s a recap of some of the events that took place on America’s birthday this year.

