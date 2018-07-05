Photo: Eric Heinz
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

Photo Recap of Fourth of July in San Clemente

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

By Eric Heinz

From the rowdy office chair races to the fireworks at the Pier, San Clemente always hosts a major party for the Fourth of July. The time-honored traditions were in full swing throughout the Spanish Village by the Sea. Here’s a recap of some of the events that took place on America’s birthday this year.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>