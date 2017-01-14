Mike Woodward of San Clemente took this photo of a rock of azurite with malichite. Photo: Courtesy of Mike Woodward
Photographer to Speak About His Work at SOCGEMS Meeting on Wednesday

Mike Woodward of San Clemente took this photo of a rock of azurite with malachite. Photo: Courtesy of Mike Woodward

South Orange County Gem and Mineral Society (SOCGEMS) will hold its monthly meeting at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at in the multipurpose room of the San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville.  The headline speaker at the meeting will be Mike Woodward, a macro photographer from San Clemente, who puts on various shows at art galleries throughout the western United States. Woodward has been examining rocks and geological formations since he was a child.  His subject will be the macro-photography of rocks and fossils. Refreshments will be served and opportunity drawings are included.  For more information about Woodward and his work, visit www.mikewoodwardphotography.com. 

