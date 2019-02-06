IMG_8426
PHOTOS: 14 Student-Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

The Tritons presented a collection of college signees in their ceremony on Wednesday.

Here are all the San Clemente High School athletes honored on National Signing Day:

  • Ellie Bagley (gymnastics, Washington)
  • Charlie Bein (football, Air Force)
  • Blake Bowen (soccer, San Diego State)
  • Ellyn Casto (soccer, University of San Diego)
  • Juliette Clark (water polo, Pomona College)
  • Brendan Costello (football, Oklahoma State)
  • Hanna Farnsworth (beach volleyball, Long Beach State)
  • Raeonna Flores (softball, Concordia-Irvine)
  • Samantha Gill (gymnastics, West Chester)
  • Delainey Isles (lacrosse, Liberty)
  • Jaydel Jenkins (football, Columbia)
  • Wakely Lush (football, Stanford)
  • Ty Matson (water polo, UC San Diego)
  • Malia Yim (volleyball, George Washington)

