PHOTOS: 14 Student-Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

The Tritons presented a collection of college signees in their ceremony on Wednesday.

Here are all the San Clemente High School athletes honored on National Signing Day:

Ellie Bagley (gymnastics, Washington)

Charlie Bein (football, Air Force)

Blake Bowen (soccer, San Diego State)

Ellyn Casto (soccer, University of San Diego)

Juliette Clark (water polo, Pomona College)

Brendan Costello (football, Oklahoma State)

Hanna Farnsworth (beach volleyball, Long Beach State)

Raeonna Flores (softball, Concordia-Irvine)

Samantha Gill (gymnastics, West Chester)

Delainey Isles (lacrosse, Liberty)

Jaydel Jenkins (football, Columbia)

Wakely Lush (football, Stanford)

Ty Matson (water polo, UC San Diego)

Malia Yim (volleyball, George Washington)