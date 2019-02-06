PHOTOS: 14 Student-Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery
Photos by Zach Cavanagh
The Tritons presented a collection of college signees in their ceremony on Wednesday.
Here are all the San Clemente High School athletes honored on National Signing Day:
- Ellie Bagley (gymnastics, Washington)
- Charlie Bein (football, Air Force)
- Blake Bowen (soccer, San Diego State)
- Ellyn Casto (soccer, University of San Diego)
- Juliette Clark (water polo, Pomona College)
- Brendan Costello (football, Oklahoma State)
- Hanna Farnsworth (beach volleyball, Long Beach State)
- Raeonna Flores (softball, Concordia-Irvine)
- Samantha Gill (gymnastics, West Chester)
- Delainey Isles (lacrosse, Liberty)
- Jaydel Jenkins (football, Columbia)
- Wakely Lush (football, Stanford)
- Ty Matson (water polo, UC San Diego)
- Malia Yim (volleyball, George Washington)
