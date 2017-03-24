Photos: The Annual San Clemente Mixology Competition

Photo Gallery of IMG_5728 (1280x884) A judge samples one of the concoctions made for the Mixology Competition on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5701 (1280x853) Mixologists put their skills to the test against one another during the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6062 (1280x853) Elena Noel reacts with joy as her name was called as the Judge's Choice for best drink at the Mixology Compeition on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6010 (1280x853) Bartenders from Big Helyn's celebrate after winning two awards at the annual Mixology Competition on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5693 (1280x853) Mixologists put their skills to the test against one another during the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5824 (1280x853) H.H. Cotton's drink by Elena Noel won Judge's Choice for best drink on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5734 (1280x853) Mixologists put their skills to the test against one another during the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5844 (1280x853) Mixologists put their skills to the test against one another during the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5871 (1280x853) Ole's Tavern bartenders put together their submission for the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5785 (1280x853) Mixologists put their skills to the test against one another during the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6046 (1280x853) Yvonne Kimbal of Ole's Tavern won the Judge's Best Presentation award for the annual Mixology Competition on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5901 (1280x853) Ole's Tavern bartenders put together their submission for the annual Mixology Competition at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Eric Heinz

Bartenders from all around San Clemente came to battle it out on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar, proving by measure of popular opinion and judging who makes the best adult drinks in town.

Big Helyn’s took home two awards, one for Outstanding Team Spirit and one for People’s Choice.

Ole’s Tavern won the Judge’s Best Presentation Award.

And H.H. Cotton’s won the Judge’s Choice for best drink.