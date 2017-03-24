A judge samples one of the concoctions made for the Mixology Competition on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar. Photo: Eric Heinz
Photos: The Annual San Clemente Mixology Competition

By Eric Heinz 

Bartenders from all around San Clemente came to battle it out on Thursday, March 23, at Pierside Kitchen + Bar, proving by measure of popular opinion and judging who makes the best adult drinks in town.

Big Helyn’s took home two awards, one for Outstanding Team Spirit and one for People’s Choice.

Ole’s Tavern won the Judge’s Best Presentation Award.

And H.H. Cotton’s won the Judge’s Choice for best drink.

