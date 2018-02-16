Photos: Chamber of Commerce Hosts Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony

Photos and text by Eric Heinz
The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Bella Colina San Clemente. Upstanding residents were recognized and the Chamber board was sworn in.
Photo Gallery
IMG_0348 (1280x850)
Shauna Hunt receives a hug from Kelly Finney during the annual San Clemente Chamber of Commerce Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony on Feb. 15 at Bella Collina San Clemente.
IMG_0157 (1280x853)
Carson Kropfl listens to his own introduction before receiving the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.
IMG_0212 (1280x853)
Sarah McKeon, center, gets a hug from her son after receiving the Educator of the Year award.
Carson (1280x1015)
Carson Kropfl speaks to the audience while standing on a Locker Board, which he invented.
IMG_0329 (1280x853)
Lance Larson, Ph.D., information systems management, listens to a speaker before accepting the Volunteer of the Year award.
IMG_0030 (1280x853)
Members of the color guard with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines opens the awards ceremony.
IMG_0294 (1280x853)
Stephanie Aguilar, center, the winner of the Citizen of the Year award, poses with her awards.
IMG_0233 (1280x853)
Kelly, left, and Roger Sugano speak to the audience after being awarded Business of the Year.
Awards
Business of the Year: Taka-O Japanese Restaurant
Citizen of the Year: Stephanie Aguilar
Volunteer of the Year: Dr. Lance Larson
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement: Barbara Barnes
Ambassador of the Year: Shauna Hunt
Carson Kropfl receives Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award
San Clemente Chamber of Commerce Installation
Executive Committee: Chairman of the Board, Steve Ynzunza, Coast Property Services; Vice Chairman, Susan Jennrich, Outlets at San Clemente; Chief Financial Officer, Chuck Narey of Hayden, Narey & Persich, C.P.A; Immediate Past Chairman, Antoine Price, Café Mimosa; First Vice Chairman, Burton Brown, Atomi Financial Group; and Second Vice Chairman, Ricky Rodriguez, Rod’s Tree Service.
Directors: Jeff Bott, Transportation Corridor Agencies; Nick Buchanan, Cape Point Development, LLC; Mike Burke, Burke Consulting; Pat Huber, Rainbow Sandals; Nancy Hunt, Keller Williams Realty; Don Kindred, Kindred Associates; Lance Larson, Larson Corporation; Stavros Lozano, Inka Mama’s Peruvian Cuisine; Mike Lomonaco, Lomonaco Coast Plumbing; Tony Struthers, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center; and James Wynne, Johnston Pacific Commercial Real Estate.
