Photos: Chamber of Commerce Hosts Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Bella Colina San Clemente. Upstanding residents were recognized and the Chamber board was sworn in.

Awards

Business of the Year: Taka-O Japanese Restaurant

Citizen of the Year: Stephanie Aguilar

Volunteer of the Year: Dr. Lance Larson

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement: Barbara Barnes

Ambassador of the Year: Shauna Hunt

Carson Kropfl receives Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

San Clemente Chamber of Commerce Installation

Executive Committee: Chairman of the Board, Steve Ynzunza, Coast Property Services; Vice Chairman, Susan Jennrich, Outlets at San Clemente; Chief Financial Officer, Chuck Narey of Hayden, Narey & Persich, C.P.A; Immediate Past Chairman, Antoine Price, Café Mimosa; First Vice Chairman, Burton Brown, Atomi Financial Group; and Second Vice Chairman, Ricky Rodriguez, Rod’s Tree Service.

Directors: Jeff Bott, Transportation Corridor Agencies; Nick Buchanan, Cape Point Development, LLC; Mike Burke, Burke Consulting; Pat Huber, Rainbow Sandals; Nancy Hunt, Keller Williams Realty; Don Kindred, Kindred Associates; Lance Larson, Larson Corporation; Stavros Lozano, Inka Mama’s Peruvian Cuisine; Mike Lomonaco, Lomonaco Coast Plumbing; Tony Struthers, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center; and James Wynne, Johnston Pacific Commercial Real Estate.