Photos: Chamber of Commerce Hosts Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony

Shauna Hunt receives a hug from Kelly Finney during the annual San Clemente Chamber of Commerce Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony on Feb. 15 at Bella Collina San Clemente.
Photos and text by Eric Heinz 

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Meeting of Members, Installation of Officers & Award Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Bella Colina San Clemente. Upstanding residents were recognized and the Chamber board was sworn in.

Awards
Business of the Year: Taka-O Japanese Restaurant
Citizen of the Year: Stephanie Aguilar
Volunteer of the Year: Dr. Lance Larson
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement: Barbara Barnes
Ambassador of the Year: Shauna Hunt
Executive Committee: Chairman of the Board, Steve Ynzunza, Coast Property Services; Vice Chairman, Susan Jennrich, Outlets at San Clemente; Chief Financial Officer, Chuck Narey of Hayden, Narey & Persich, C.P.A; Immediate Past Chairman, Antoine Price, Café Mimosa; First Vice Chairman, Burton Brown, Atomi Financial Group; and Second Vice Chairman, Ricky Rodriguez, Rod’s Tree Service.

Directors: Jeff Bott, Transportation Corridor Agencies; Nick Buchanan, Cape Point Development, LLC; Mike Burke, Burke Consulting; Pat Huber, Rainbow Sandals; Nancy Hunt, Keller Williams Realty; Don Kindred, Kindred Associates; Lance Larson, Larson Corporation; Stavros Lozano, Inka Mama’s Peruvian Cuisine; Mike Lomonaco, Lomonaco Coast Plumbing; Tony Struthers, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center; and James Wynne, Johnston Pacific Commercial Real Estate.

