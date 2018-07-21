Photos: Day One of the 42nd Annual San Clemente Ocean Festival

By Eric Heinz

Tossed around by evanescent and high surf, determined to one-up their competition, and trying to right the course in various vessel competitions, athletes were visibly motivated to put forth strong efforts during the lifeguard and other contests during Day One of the San Clemente Ocean Festival on July 21.

Dory boat racers were caught off-guard in the first heat, as an unexpected set of waves crashed into the boats just as they ventured into the Pacific Ocean. Some competitors were jostled but uninjured as they balanced their timing and strength with the oncoming tumult.

Swimmers in the rescue competitions had to work together to make it ashore before their opponents, using flippers and floaters to simulate a lifeguard task.

The Youth Pavilion was buzzing and so was the rest of the San Clemente Pier on Day One.

On Sunday, July 22, there will be one-mile swims, a morning run, a sand sculpting competition and the introduction of the Marine Raider Boat Challenge. Don’t forget the Duck Derby at the end of the day at the San Clemente Pier.

Photo Recap of Day One of the San Clemente Ocean Festival (Click individually to enlarge)

Photo Gallery of 1 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 3 Competitors lunged for the finish line during the Dory boat races on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 9 The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 15 The king has returned. King Neptune was spotted around the San Clemente Ocean Festival on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz 2 In the early surf race competitions, athletes got their feet wet by trying to have the fastest time on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 4 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 19 Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 7 High-fives all around during the July 21 swim rescue competitions at the San Clemnte Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 6 In the early surf race competitions, athletes got their feet wet by trying to have the fastest time on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 8 The savory taste of finishing after a valiant effort is capped off with a high-five to the event referees at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 10 Local artist Drew Brophy shows his skills during a heat of the stand-up paddle surf competition on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 11 Just shy of first place, but a great effort was given by this competitor during the surf ski competition. Photo: Eric Heinz 21 The only two women to enter the Dory boat race put forth a valiant effort on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 46 The swim rescue competition is the epitome of the San Clemente Ocean Festival, which took place July 21. Ocean Festival was started by lifeguards who wanted to show their skills against one another. Photo: Eric Heinz 12 There are plenty of good reasons to run faster in this shot, which was at the end of the Dory boat races. Photo: Eric Heinz 13 Everyone needs a little sun screen help now and then at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 14 Barrett Tester, the official race director of Ocean Festival, gives commands prior to a competition on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz 16 Choppy surf on Saturday afternoon, July 21, made the stand-up paddle surf heats difficult, but competitors weathered the elements regardless. Photo: Eric Heinz 42 The band MoonShine performed at the beach concert on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 17 Choppy surf on Saturday afternoon, July 21, made the stand-up paddle surf heats difficult, but competitors weathered the elements regardless. Photo: Eric Heinz 18 The swim rescue competition is the epitome of the San Clemente Ocean Festival, which took place July 21. Ocean Festival was started by lifeguards who wanted to show their skills against one another. Photo: Eric Heinz 20 Ocean Festival wouldn't be possible without its volunteers. Photo: Eric Heinz 22 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat (and the second heat, pictured, also threw in some waves) on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 23 The city of San Clemente's lifeguard breakfast had lines of people for yards on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 24 Don't look so surprised; you won the men's surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 25 Competitors keep it friendly prior to battling against one another at the San Clemente Ocean Festival on July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz 26 En route to victory, a competitor eyes the finish line during the surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 27 The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 28 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 30 The first swim race of the day was highly competitive on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 31 The last leg of the Dory boat races is a sprint to the finish on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 32 We're not empirically sure that jumping off the Dory boats gives you an advantage toward the finish line, but it did make for fun pictures on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 33 The first swim race of the day was highly competitive on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 34 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 35 A day at the beach takes on a whole new meaning on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 37 Two teams race to the finish line in the men's surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 38 Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 39 The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 36 Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 41 The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 43 Hundreds of people stuck around for the beach concert at the San Clemente Ocean Festival on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz 44 Mimi, left, and her friend, Chantall Nardelli, dance to the music at the beach concert on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz 45 Lifeguard competitions are at the heart of Ocean Festival, which was started by lifeguards decades ago. Photo: Eric Heinz 40 Picket Fence Media sports and outdoors editor Zach Cavanagh, left, takes an impromptu interview on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY