Photos: Day One of the 42nd Annual San Clemente Ocean Festival

By Eric Heinz
Tossed around by evanescent and high surf, determined to one-up their competition, and trying to right the course in various vessel competitions, athletes were visibly motivated to put forth strong efforts during the lifeguard and other contests during Day One of the San Clemente Ocean Festival on July 21.
Dory boat racers were caught off-guard in the first heat, as an unexpected set of waves crashed into the boats just as they ventured into the Pacific Ocean. Some competitors were jostled but uninjured as they balanced their timing and strength with the oncoming tumult.
Swimmers in the rescue competitions had to work together to make it ashore before their opponents, using flippers and floaters to simulate a lifeguard task.
The Youth Pavilion was buzzing and so was the rest of the San Clemente Pier on Day One.
On Sunday, July 22, there will be one-mile swims, a morning run, a sand sculpting competition and the introduction of the Marine Raider Boat Challenge. Don’t forget the Duck Derby at the end of the day at the San Clemente Pier.
Photo Recap of Day One of the San Clemente Ocean Festival (Click individually to enlarge)
Photo Gallery
1
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
3
Competitors lunged for the finish line during the Dory boat races on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
9
The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
15
The king has returned. King Neptune was spotted around the San Clemente Ocean Festival on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz
2
In the early surf race competitions, athletes got their feet wet by trying to have the fastest time on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
4
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
19
Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
7
High-fives all around during the July 21 swim rescue competitions at the San Clemnte Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
6
In the early surf race competitions, athletes got their feet wet by trying to have the fastest time on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
8
The savory taste of finishing after a valiant effort is capped off with a high-five to the event referees at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
10
Local artist Drew Brophy shows his skills during a heat of the stand-up paddle surf competition on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
11
Just shy of first place, but a great effort was given by this competitor during the surf ski competition. Photo: Eric Heinz
21
The only two women to enter the Dory boat race put forth a valiant effort on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
46
The swim rescue competition is the epitome of the San Clemente Ocean Festival, which took place July 21. Ocean Festival was started by lifeguards who wanted to show their skills against one another. Photo: Eric Heinz
12
There are plenty of good reasons to run faster in this shot, which was at the end of the Dory boat races. Photo: Eric Heinz
13
Everyone needs a little sun screen help now and then at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
14
Barrett Tester, the official race director of Ocean Festival, gives commands prior to a competition on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz
16
Choppy surf on Saturday afternoon, July 21, made the stand-up paddle surf heats difficult, but competitors weathered the elements regardless. Photo: Eric Heinz
42
The band MoonShine performed at the beach concert on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
17
Choppy surf on Saturday afternoon, July 21, made the stand-up paddle surf heats difficult, but competitors weathered the elements regardless. Photo: Eric Heinz
18
The swim rescue competition is the epitome of the San Clemente Ocean Festival, which took place July 21. Ocean Festival was started by lifeguards who wanted to show their skills against one another. Photo: Eric Heinz
22
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat (and the second heat, pictured, also threw in some waves) on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
23
The city of San Clemente's lifeguard breakfast had lines of people for yards on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
24
Don't look so surprised; you won the men's surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
25
Competitors keep it friendly prior to battling against one another at the San Clemente Ocean Festival on July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz
26
En route to victory, a competitor eyes the finish line during the surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
27
The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
28
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
30
The first swim race of the day was highly competitive on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
31
The last leg of the Dory boat races is a sprint to the finish on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
32
We're not empirically sure that jumping off the Dory boats gives you an advantage toward the finish line, but it did make for fun pictures on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
33
The first swim race of the day was highly competitive on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
34
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
35
A day at the beach takes on a whole new meaning on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
37
Two teams race to the finish line in the men's surf ski competition on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
38
Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
39
The Dory boat races were met with a surprisingly high surf right as they got started in the first heat on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
36
Surf ski races are always difficult, given the shape of the vessel. With 3- to 4-foot waves in both men's and women's heats, athletes had to judge the surf just right on July 21 at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
41
The Woodie Classic Car Show is the spectacle of the Pier during the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
43
Hundreds of people stuck around for the beach concert at the San Clemente Ocean Festival on Saturday, July 21. Photo: Eric Heinz
44
Mimi, left, and her friend, Chantall Nardelli, dance to the music at the beach concert on Saturday, July 21, at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz
45
Lifeguard competitions are at the heart of Ocean Festival, which was started by lifeguards decades ago. Photo: Eric Heinz
comments (0)