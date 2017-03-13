Photos: Exchange Club of San Clemente Celebrates 50th St. Patrick’s Dinner and Dance

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

On Saturday, March 11, the Exchange Club of San Clemente hosted its 50th St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Corned beef was served with potatoes and cabbage, traditional garb was donned, and the students of Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance performed at the Community Center. Here are some of the photos captured from the event.

Photo Gallery of IMG_4459 (1280x853) Exchange Club of San Clemente members emceed the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11. IMG_4599 (1280x853) Students Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance performed during the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11. IMG_4376 (1280x853) Members of the Exchange Club of San Clemente volunteered to serve people corned beef and cabbage during the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance. IMG_4395 (1280x853) The St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance has been a family-friendly event for 50 years in San Clemente. IMG_4421 (1280x853) Traditional Irish drinks were served during the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11, at the Community Center. IMG_4407 (1280x853) Exchange Club of San Clemente members emceed the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11. IMG_4820 (1280x853) The St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance has been a family-friendly event for 50 years in San Clemente. IMG_4806 (1280x853) (2) Musical guests performed throughout the remainder of the night at the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11. IMG_4935 (1280x853) People were able to enjoy the traditional Irish festivities during the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY