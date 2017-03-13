Exchange Club of San Clemente members emceed the St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance on Saturday, March 11.
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

Photos: Exchange Club of San Clemente Celebrates 50th St. Patrick’s Dinner and Dance

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

Photos and text by Eric Heinz 

On Saturday, March 11, the Exchange Club of San Clemente hosted its 50th St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Corned beef was served with potatoes and cabbage, traditional garb was donned, and the students of Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance performed at the Community Center. Here are some of the photos captured from the event.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>