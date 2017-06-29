Update: Camp Pendleton Fire is 70 Percent Contained, 760 Acres Large

Photo Gallery of Eric Alm Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Eric Alm Frazer Moran (960x540) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Frazer Moran Frazer Moran 2 (960x540) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Frazer Moran Jacque Alm Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Jacque Alm Jordan Anast Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Jordan Anast/Instagram: @jordananast Mark Kalez (960x1280) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Mark Kalez Patrick Rail (1114x1280) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Patrick Rail Stacy Schenkel 3 (1280x960) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Stacy Schenkel Stacy Schenkel 4 (1280x960) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Stacy Schenkel Alexandria Waldner 1 (1280x960) Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Alexandria Waldner SC Fire 1_Frank Brennan Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Frank Brennan SC Fire 2_Brett Hillyard Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Brett Hillyard SC Fire 2_Frank Brennan Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Frank Brennan SC Fire 3_Brett Hillyard Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Brett Hillyard SC Fire 5_Brett Hillyard Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Brett Hillyard SC Fire 6_Brett Hillyard Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Brett Hillyard SC Fire_David BEENINGA 2 Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: David Beeninga SC Fire_David Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: David Beeninga SCfire-Zone57-1_Alan Gibby Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Alan Gibby SCfire-zone57-2_Alan Gibby Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Alan Gibby SCfire-zone57-3_Alan Gibby Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Alan Gibby SCfire-zone57-4_Alan Gibby Camp Pendleton wildfire on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Photo: Alan Gibby Meaghan Williams (960x1280) Camp Pendleton wildfire on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Meaghan Williams Meaghan Williams 1 (1280x960) Camp Pendleton wildfire on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Meaghan Williams Amy Werner (480x640) Camp Pendleton wildfire on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Amy Werner Dave Sadowski (1280x720) Camp Pendleton wildfire on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Dave Sadowski Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Editor’s note: If you don’t see your image here yet, keep them coming. We will be adding to this gallery as we receive images. Submit your photos to eheinz@picketfencemedia.com.



Article updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29

By Eric Heinz

On Thursday, June 29, city of San Clemente officials said the wildland fire that grew rapidly south of San Clemente the day before had reached a size of 700 acres during the night. More updates on the fire are expected to be announced later Thursday afternoon, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials said.

In a press release, city officials said firefighters have contained 10 percent of the fire, but 80 acres had burned in San Clemente. No evacuations have been mandated, and OCFA officials expect to have full containment on the fire by Friday. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

At about 4 p.m. on Thursday, OCFA stated the fire was 760 acres but was 70 percent contained.

Pendleton / San Clemente Fire Update: 760 Acres; 70% containment. Resources will continue to work tonight and tomorrow. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 29, 2017

Smoke time-lapse, video by Alex Paris

OCFA officials said 204 firefighters are on site battling the fire.

“There is an area near Avenida Fabricante that OCFA is paying close attention to, but for the most part the fire is burning on itself,” the release stated.

Firefighters closed portions of south La Pata near the fire on Wednesday night in order to make easy passage for fire engines and create space for aircraft to refill water and fire suppression materials.

“The OCFA expects that the businesses at the end of Avenida Fabricante will open later this morning,” the release stated.

South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory on Thursday that will be in effect until Friday morning. Southern winds are blowing the smoke from the fire toward Orange County. People with respiratory or heart diseases should take extra caution, the release stated.

Views from the Camp Pendleton side of the #CristianitosFire today. Additional update provided by @CitySanClementehttps://t.co/Qs1rmZBizupic.twitter.com/uuXZCXgChc — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017