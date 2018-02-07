PHOTOS: San Clemente Honors 24 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery
Photos by Zach Cavanagh
San Clemente honored 24 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Lily Aasland, Softball, Bryant
- Kelsey Bland, Soccer, Chapman
- Natalie Crapo, Soccer, Point Loma
- Mikaela Gandia-Mak, Softball, Hawaii-Manoa
- Ben Giacobello, Soccer, Notre Dame
- Julia Hill, Fencing, UC San Diego
- Lindsay Hung, Tennis, Utah
- London Irwin, Soccer, Point Loma
- Chris Kane, Football, Air Force
- Grace Krantz, Softball, Harvard
- Michael McGreevy, Baseball, University of Santa Barbara
- Samantha Neilson, Tennis, Point Loma
- Sophia Noble, Water Polo, UC Davis
- Weston Rowan, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara
- Jack Shippy, Football, UC Davis
- KC Smith, Soccer, Westmont
- Samuel Toscano, Soccer, Westmont
- Tristan Trager, Soccer, Air Force
- Thomas Wade, Football, Hawaii
- Shae Waters, Soccer, College of Idaho
- Tristan Weber, Soccer, University of Portland
- Austin Whitsett, Football, Air Force
- Boston Williams, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Branden Wilson, Lacrosse, Utah
