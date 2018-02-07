IMG_1038
PHOTOS: San Clemente Honors 24 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente honored 24 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Lily Aasland, Softball, Bryant
  • Kelsey Bland, Soccer, Chapman
  • Natalie Crapo, Soccer, Point Loma
  • Mikaela Gandia-Mak, Softball, Hawaii-Manoa
  • Ben Giacobello, Soccer, Notre Dame
  • Julia Hill, Fencing, UC San Diego
  • Lindsay Hung, Tennis, Utah
  • London Irwin, Soccer, Point Loma
  • Chris Kane, Football, Air Force
  • Grace Krantz, Softball, Harvard
  • Michael McGreevy, Baseball, University of Santa Barbara
  • Samantha Neilson, Tennis, Point Loma
  • Sophia Noble, Water Polo, UC Davis
  • Weston Rowan, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara
  • Jack Shippy, Football, UC Davis
  • KC Smith, Soccer, Westmont
  • Samuel Toscano, Soccer, Westmont
  • Tristan Trager, Soccer, Air Force
  • Thomas Wade, Football, Hawaii
  • Shae Waters, Soccer, College of Idaho
  • Tristan Weber, Soccer, University of Portland
  • Austin Whitsett, Football, Air Force
  • Boston Williams, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Branden Wilson, Lacrosse, Utah

