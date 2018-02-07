PHOTOS: San Clemente Honors 24 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente honored 24 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Lily Aasland, Softball, Bryant

Kelsey Bland, Soccer, Chapman

Natalie Crapo, Soccer, Point Loma

Mikaela Gandia-Mak, Softball, Hawaii-Manoa

Ben Giacobello, Soccer, Notre Dame

Julia Hill, Fencing, UC San Diego

Lindsay Hung, Tennis, Utah

London Irwin, Soccer, Point Loma

Chris Kane, Football, Air Force

Grace Krantz, Softball, Harvard

Michael McGreevy, Baseball, University of Santa Barbara

Samantha Neilson, Tennis, Point Loma

Sophia Noble, Water Polo, UC Davis

Weston Rowan, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara

Jack Shippy, Football, UC Davis

KC Smith, Soccer, Westmont

Samuel Toscano, Soccer, Westmont

Tristan Trager, Soccer, Air Force

Thomas Wade, Football, Hawaii

Shae Waters, Soccer, College of Idaho

Tristan Weber, Soccer, University of Portland

Austin Whitsett, Football, Air Force

Boston Williams, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Branden Wilson, Lacrosse, Utah

