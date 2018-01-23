Photos: San Clemente Hosts South County All-Star Football

Check out our photo gallery from the South County All-Star football team’s practice on Monday, Jan. 22 at Vista Hermosa Sports Park in San Clemente. Photos by Zach Cavanagh.

The South will compete against the North County All-Stars in the Orange County All-Star Classic at Orange Coast College on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The South and North are tied in the all-time series, 27-27-3.

For ticket information, click here.

The South team is coached by San Clemente’s Jaime Ortiz and features local players from San Clemente, Dana Hills, San Juan Hills, JSerra and Capistrano Valley Christian. Player profiles will be posted later this week.

The roster also contains players from Mission Viejo, Aliso Niguel, Tesoro, Capistrano Valley, Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, El Toro, University, Trabuco Hills, Crean Lutheran, Irvine, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, Ocean View, Edison and Fountain Valley.