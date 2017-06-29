Camp Pendleton wildfire. Photo: Frazer Moran
Update: Camp Pendleton Fire is 95 Percent Contained, 760 Acres Large

Article updated at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, June  30

By Eric Heinz
Camp Pendleton announced on Friday, June 30, that the wildland fire burning south of San Clemente on the U.S. Marines base land is still 760 acres large and 95 percent contained.

City of San Clemente officials said the wildland fire that grew rapidly south of San Clemente on Wendesday had reached a size of more than 700 acres during the night and continued to burn through Thursday.

In a press release, city officials said 80 acres had burned in San Clemente. No evacuations have been mandated, and OCFA officials expect to have full containment on the fire by Friday. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

At about 4 p.m. on Thursday, OCFA stated the fire was 760 acres but was 70 percent contained.

 

Smoke time-lapse, video by Alex Paris 

OCFA officials said 204 firefighters were battling the fire on Thursday, and more than 350 firefighters were on scene on Wednesday.

Firefighters closed portions of south La Pata near the fire on Wednesday night in order to make easy passage for fire engines and create space for aircraft to refill water and fire suppression materials.

South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory on Thursday that was in effect until Friday morning. Southern winds were blowing the smoke from the fire toward Orange County.

 

