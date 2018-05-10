PierPride Foundation Fundraiser to Take Place on May 21

San Clemente Times

PierPride, the nonprofit organization that raises money for maintenance and rehabilitation of the San Clemente Pier, will host “Uncork your Pride” on Monday, May 21.

“Help preserve the Pier with an evening of good wine, amazing food, auction items and a peek at upcoming PierPride projects,” a press release from the organization stated.

The event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Cellar, located at 156 Avenida del Mar. Tickets are $50 and include a complimentary glass of wine, a PierPride wine glass and a raffle ticket for great prizes. Purchase tickets at www.pierpride.org or call 949.545.8970. —

