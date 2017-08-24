SC logo square
EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Planning Commission Approves Emergency Shelter Zoning but Holds onto 300-Foot Buffer

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 1

By Eric Heinz 

The Planning Commission passed a zoning amendment on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to the emergency shelter overlay in San Clemente per city staff recommendation, but they left in a provision that would require emergency shelters to be at least 300 feet from one another.

During deliberations, the commission voted 5-2 to pass on the amendment to City Council, which is expected to hear the issue in September. For more information on the overlay, click here and look through Public Hearing 8-A 1 though 4.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (1)

comments (1)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>