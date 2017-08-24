Planning Commission Approves Emergency Shelter Zoning but Holds onto 300-Foot Buffer

By Eric Heinz



The Planning Commission passed a zoning amendment on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to the emergency shelter overlay in San Clemente per city staff recommendation, but they left in a provision that would require emergency shelters to be at least 300 feet from one another.

During deliberations, the commission voted 5-2 to pass on the amendment to City Council, which is expected to hear the issue in September. For more information on the overlay, click here and look through Public Hearing 8-A 1 though 4.