Police Investigating ‘Remains’ Found Near Camino Vera Cruz, Avenida Pico; It Is Unclear if Human or Another Animal

Orange County Coroner to investigate remains on Friday, June 2

By Eric Heinz

Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating animal remains found near the intersection of Avenida Pico and Camino Vera Cruz as to whether they are animal or human.

Department Commander Lt. Mattew Stiverson of OCSD said they are not sure what kind of bones were found at the site, what body part they may be from and what kind of animal. Stiverson said the department is almost certain that they are bones.

“We have units on site for the evening, and tomorrow morning the coroner’s investigation will occur, and we will also have an anthropologist on site to determine if they’re human or not,” Stiverson said, adding the deputies are still on site as to ensure the site is not disturbed.

The remains were found by a hiker early afternoon on Thursday, June 1.

The hillside where the remains were found is known to have multiple encampments of homeless people where deputies frequently issue trespassing citations and have them removed.

San Clemente has had few homicides in at least the last five years. One in 2014, a murder-suicide, and another in 2015 in which a homeless man was killed near the San Mateo Campground in south San Clemente.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information once it becomes available.