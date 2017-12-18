Man tampered with gas stove and possessed propane camping tanks, but no detonating weapons

Updated 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

By Eric Heinz

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) officials said a man who claimed to have “explosives” in a San Clemente apartment complex surrendered and was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Deputies had to use tear gas and break down a door in order to arrest the male suspect, described as in his mid-40s, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

San Clemente Police Chief Lt. Mike Peters said following a security sweep, it was discovered the man had tampered with a gas stove and had a few camping propane tanks in his possession, but no weapons that would detonate on command.

Police said they evacuated the area of the Vista Pacifica residential complex at 1062 Calle Del Cerro in San Clemente after the man barricaded himself in a unit and claimed to have explosives at 10:15 a.m. The standoff lasted about seven hours.

After the arrest, police said they conducted a security sweep of the unit to determine what, if any, explosives were in his possession.

Peters told the San Clemente Times at on Monday that the man was with his caregiver and assaulted the caregiver before alerting media outlets and authorities that he had explosives. The caregiver was able to escape the situation, Peters said. The condition of the caregiver is unknown at this time.

The OCSD K-9 Unit, Bomb Squad, SWAT and crisis negotiations officials all responded to the scene.

Police said at 3:09 p.m. deputies had contact with the suspect but that he was not talking much. Over a loudspeaker, deputies could be heard trying to persuade the suspect out of the unit. Tear gas was seen coming out of the complex from the side of Calle Del Cerro throughout the ordeal.

The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities, but Peters said he is known to law enforcement officials.

Brian Crane, a resident of Vista Pacifica, said police knocked on his door asking him to vacate the area as law enforcement closed in on the location.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.