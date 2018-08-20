Police Search for Vandal after Anti-Semitic Symbols Spray-Painted at Shorecliffs Middle School

By Eric Heinz

Symbols linked to anti-Semitism were found spray-painted early Sunday morning, Aug. 19, on the building of Shorecliffs Middle School in San Clemente, according to San Clemente Police Services.

The incident occurred between 1-1:30 a.m. and the school was vandalized in multiple areas with anti-Semitic graffiti, “causing thousands of dollars in damages,” Police Services stated on Facebook on Sunday. “The possible suspect was captured on video. He is described as a white male, possibly 18 to 25 years old, thin to medium build, wearing a plaid button-up long-sleeved shirt, boot-cut jeans, and boots.”

Photo Gallery of 39506710_1648385535269954_2817658860125290496_n Photo: Courtesy of OCSD 39686717_1648385931936581_163169428232470528_n Photo: Courtesy of OCSD 39515060_1648385668603274_6416061372148219904_n Photo: Courtesy of OCSD 39504842_1648385785269929_330707787392745472_n Photo: Courtesy of OCSD Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Lt. Mike Peters, the San Clemente chief of police, said the symbols included swastikas and other Nazi-related images. It was not determined whether the suspect is linked to any hate groups, and the incident is still under investigation. Peters said the graffiti was removed later in the day on Sunday.

Shorecliffs Middle School’s first day of the 2018-19 school year is Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 949.770.6011 or report anonymously at OC Crime Stoppers, 1.855.847.6227. If you are able to identify the person or have any information regarding this incident, send Police Services a private message on Facebook, @OCSDSanClemente, or stop by the San Clemente Substation, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, in San Clemente.