Power Plant Radio Expands Shows, Highlights New Talent

By Eric Heinz

Biff Cooper and the Power Plant Records store, which hosts Beach Cities Rock School and Reactor Radio, has expanded its lineup of show hosts and performers. More students of the school are getting exposure on an international level, Cooper said, and now they’ve added a Veterans of Foreign Wars station.

Some of the performers include high school students and people who aren’t professional musicians but enjoy doing something different from daily life.

A schedule of radio shows and upcoming events can be found at www.powerplantrecords.com/radio. People will soon be able to see the DJ or performer live on a webcam on the website.