Pre-construction activities have begun for the longstanding plans to replenish a portion of San Clemente’s shoreline with sand, the city announced early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21.

In a press release, the city explained that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Manson Construction, the contractor for the San Clemente Shoreline Project, have begun initial work.

Prior to the arrival of sand on San Clemente’s main beach in mid-December, the leading entities will place a dredge pipeline in the water and partly on the beach south of the Municipal Pier, requiring the mobilization of vehicles near the water and further inland.

The initial activity this week started roughly close to the timeline Leslea Meyerhoff, the city’s contract Coastal Administrator, gave to the City Council at its Nov. 7 meeting. Meyerhoff said that officials had spoken about beginning mobilization three weeks from Nov. 7 and bringing the first pieces of equipment to the beach after Thanksgiving.







San Clemente Shoreline Project officials prepare for the arrival of the dredge that will be used to deliver 251,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach from Linda Lane to T-Street. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

The act of placing the roughly 251,000 cubic yards of sand from Linda Lane to T-Street is expected to take about 50 days, with a schedule of 24 hours, seven days a week, for dredging sand from a source near Oceanside, plus 12 hours, seven days a week (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), for sand placement and shore equipment operations in San Clemente.

According to the city, signs will be posted near the dredge pipeline to keep the public away from the area.

“Public safety is the highest priority; therefore, the beach and water will be temporarily closed in the vicinity of the dredge pipeline from the Pier to lifeguard Tower 1,” the city said.

More information about the sand replenishment project can be found at san-clemente.org/beachsand.