President of American Opal Society to Speak at Aug. 15 SOCGEMS Meeting

Pete Goetz, the president of the American Opal Society, will present a slide show and samples of opals from around the world at the monthly meeting of the South Orange County Gem and Mineral Society (SOCGEMS), on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7:15 pm, San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville.

The public is invited to attend and learn more about this fascinating gem that was originally discovered in ancient times in Slovakia. In the 19th century major deposits were found in Australia, which was then the world’s largest source of opals. Today, Ethiopian opal production is competitive with Australian.

Goetz has been president of the American Opal Society for over ten years. He graduated from San Diego State University after studying structural geomorphology or the processes and interactions that form landscapes. After a career in retail, he returned to his earth science passion and taught physical science, earth science and astronomy in the Anaheim School District for 22 years.

For more information visit www.socgems.com or on www.facebook.com/socgems to receive information on upcoming programs. The 56-year-old nonprofit club serves the entire South Orange County community.