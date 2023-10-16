Amid strong opposition from a group of Rancho San Clemente neighborhood residents, the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 17, will receive information regarding a company’s permit applications to update a cell tower with new and additional equipment.

American Tower Management, which owns the wireless communications facility at 616 Del Dios, near a private road within RSC’s Harbor View subdivision, is asking the city to modify the tower by reducing its height from 138 feet to 70 feet and adding three new panel antennas—a process referred to as collocation.

The council has the option to receive and file the report, or direct staff to act, although language within the city’s agenda report states that municipalities don’t have much discretion when it comes to collocation requests, which concerns the usage of a structure to mount multiple telecommunications antennas.

The Telecommunications Act of 1996 has been interpreted to limit local authority regarding applications that meet corresponding standards, according to the city, and further legislation restricts cities’ authority.

“The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has upheld the FCC guidelines setting health and safety standards on (radiofrequency radiation) emissions and prohibiting local governments from considering health effects of emissions in zoning decisions,” the report stated. “Therefore, City decision makers cannot take comments or information concerning potential health effects or other environmental effects into consideration in determining whether to approve permits for cellular facilities.”

Rancho San Clemente residents, including Kortney Morrow, have vehemently opposed the approval of the permits, making the council earlier this month aware of their concerns over health and safety risks being associated with cell towers.

City staff has committed to not issue any permits until after a meeting with Rancho San Clemente residents, which is anticipated to occur in a few weeks, according to City Manager Andy Hall.

Morrow was among the group who spoke during the council’s public comment portion of the Oct. 3 meeting. Speaking with the San Clemente Times this past week, she further detailed her worries that the modifications to the tower could pose health risks from the exposure to radiofrequency radiation.

She also expressed concern for the site and the neighborhood’s position in a high-risk zone for fires, and was critical of the city for what she claimed was a lack of action after banning numerous similar structures in recent years.

Morrow cited a 2020 discussion she had with a previous associate planner from the city. According to Morrow, the former planner said the city had denied previous applications for cell towers at the Del Dios site under the “eligible facilities requests” under Section 6409 of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012.

The reason given, Morrow said, was that the site was never approved to be used for a cellular facility, thereby disqualifying any requests to modify a cell site there.

“They were very clear that because this particular use had never been approved on this tower, it would require a new (Conditional Use Permit), it would be subject to the discretionary process through Planning Commission (meetings) and public hearings, they’d have to meet (California Environmental Quality Act) requirements, all of these things that you would expect for a project like this,” Morrow said of her previous conversation with the planner.

Instead of those public review meetings occurring, Morrow said, she and other RSC residents observed work crews at the tower site in July, prompting Morrow to notify the homeowners’ association and contact Hall, Economic Development Director Jonathan Lightfoot and other city officials.

Since then, the group of RSC residents have sought answers on what has changed to allow progress at the site. The concerned residents believe the site has essentially been abandoned for the last 30 years, giving way for people to spray graffiti on the property and for children to climb and play around the facility, according to Morrow.

Those opinions about the site’s inactivity contrast that of what legal counsel for American Tower expressed to the city.

The company’s representative stated that the tower remains an active site for cell service transmission, which helped open the door for the city to issue a building permit on Aug. 30 to reduce the height of the tower to 70 feet.

An additional building permit from the company is requesting to add the three panel antennas on behalf of Dish Wireless, along with three sector mounts and one overvoltage protector, among various other infrastructure.

Now, the Rancho San Clemente Community Association is seeking a land-use attorney to challenge new work on the tower to determine whether all environmental law and precautions were followed during the process, according to Harbor View Homeowners Association Board President Bert Levesque.

“We believe that for those cellular communication towers, they typically have to have an emergency generator, which requires them to have fuel,” Levesque said. “In order to have fuel, you have to have (Orange County Fire Authority) approval to have that tank up there and then prove that you’re maintaining it properly so that it doesn’t spark or cause a fire hazard.”

Levesque again mentioned the group’s assertion that the facility hasn’t been used or maintained over the last few decades—a statement at odds with the city’s reported understanding of the situation.

The site’s history dates back to 1962, when Orange County approved a CUP for the cell facility, comprising a 28-feet-by-58-feet building, and a 70 foot antenna. According to representatives of the application, the city noted, the tower component of the facility is 137.6 feet, or 156 feet when “measured from the highest existing appurtenance affixed to the tower.”

The city’s report stated that it could not find the records allowing for the tower to expand to nearly 138 feet, but that American Tower and the city agreed on a Voluntary Compliance Agreement to bring down the height back to permitted level.

Regarding the second permit American Tower has requested, the company submitted a Radio Frequency (RF) Compliance Analysis produced by a third party, which indicated that the RF and power levels produced wouldn’t exceed Federal Communications Commission standards.

Additionally, the application qualified for streamlined review under Section 6409 of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, as the facility was determined to be an existing utility and the collocation requests met other criteria, according to the city’s report.

Morrow spoke to the efforts of other RSC residents, who have lived in the community for much longer than she had and fought in previous years for the removal of older technology.

“There’s a long history with that tower, and it is an eyesore, there is definitely no doubt about that,” she said. “But I think the majority of people have relied on the assurance that it’s not active, so they’ll take an eyesore over the alternative any day.”

According to Levesque, the group believes their property values will decline as a result of being close to an active tower, Levesque expressed.

For the group, there’s also the concern over residents’ proximity to RF radiation.

Reporting on both studies on lab animals and on humans, the American Cancer Society cautions that further studies are needed in order to draw solid conclusions on the links between RF exposure and damage to humans’ health.

In 2018, the National Toxicology Program published a report following two-year studies on rats and mice concerning RF exposure. It found that high exposure was associated with clear evidence of tumors in male rats’ hearts and some evidence in other parts of male rats, but didn’t find any clear evidence of tumors found in female rats and male and female mice associated with exposure.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified RF fields as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” in 2011. Despite the lack of a clear link between RF exposure and its non-thermal effects, such as cancer or neurological impacts, numerous local governments have pointed out the FCC’s limitations on how entities can push back against the establishment of fifth generation wireless network (5G) transmitters.

“Local governments are precluded from regulating any type of wireless communications facilities, including small wireless facilities, based on health concerns,” the City of Encinitas noted. “This preemption has been in effect since the Federal Communications Act of 1996.”

The tower’s progress towards receiving collocation has prompted RSC residents like Morrow to consider moving, with Morrow acting out of concern for her young children. She also spoke to what she views as a lack of reevaluation of legal limits for RF exposure since the Telecommunications Act, and a lack of local control regarding wireless communications facilities.

The League of California Cities and others have filed a lawsuit against a Declaratory Ruling the FCC made in 2020 that restricts control over modifications to cell facilities. The case is set to receive a ruling from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in 2024, according to Western City Magazine, a League of California Cities publication.

To the concerned residents, local municipalities and neighborhood groups are stuck in limbo as the FCC continues its advancement of 5G technology nationwide.

“We believe that our health is being put in jeopardy for their business,” Levesque claimed. “We have perfect connection up here; no one complains about our level of service, (whether it be) internet or cellular service, so it’s not going to benefit us. That’s for sure.”

The San Clemente City Council’s meeting Tuesday will be conducted in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 910 Calle Negocio, with the public session commencing at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.