By Eric Heinz

Charges against the woman accused of driving drunk and causing a collision that killed a former San Clemente elementary school teacher have been dismissed, but prosecutors are still investigating the case.

The case involves Scott Clark, 55, who used to teach at Truman Benedict Elementary School in San Clemente and was killed when struck by two vehicles as he was walking in Laguna Niguel on Feb. 10, 2017.

“What happened to Mr. Clark is an absolute tragedy, and our hearts break for Mrs. Clark, her children, family, friends, and community,” said Deputy District Attorney Brian Orue, the prosecutor on the case, in a statement. “We will continue to do our duty and seek justice in a fair, ethical, and honest manner as we continue to investigate this case.”

The woman who was accused of striking Clark while driving drunk is Jamie Mulford, who had at least two prior DUI charges against her, including one that ended in conviction.

A timetable was not available before press time as to when prosecutors intended to give an update on the case. San Clemente Times on Monday sent further questions as to why the evidence presented in the initial case was not sufficient to move forward, but the OCDA office has yet to respond. This story will be updated at www.sanclementetimes.com when more information becomes available.