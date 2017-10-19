Public Concern Mounts on SONGS Nuclear Waste Storage

By Eric Heinz

Time is running out before spent nuclear fuel rods will be buried at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

Although no action was taken regarding the permit to store the spent nuclear fuel during the Oct. 11 California Coastal Commission meeting in Chula Vista, many people continued to speak out against the commission’s granting of the permit.

Most of the concerns from the public continue to revolve around the reliability of the canisters that will hold the spent nuclear fuel, the Hi-Storm UMAX model, which are five-eighths of an inch thick—which is not enough, critics say.

Southern California Edison officials expect to start transferring the radioactive spent fuel rods by the end of the year or the beginning of 2018. A full video of the Coastal Commission meeting can be found in a link to this article on www.sanclementetimes.com or at www.coastal.ca.gov.