Fred Swegles wrote for the ‘Sun Post News’ for 46 years in San Clemente before being laid off. He was recognized for his work at the June 19 City Council meeting. Photo: Eric Heinz
Publisher’s Letter: Fred Swegles Joins Our Team

By Norb Garrett 

It’s a huge honor to welcome Fred Swegles to our team here at San Clemente Times and Picket Fence Media. Starting this week, Fred will be writing a weekly column for the SC Times titled “CoastLines by Fred Swegles” in which he’ll provide his unique perspective on our amazing community, leveraging his 46 years of experience writing for various local newspapers, most recently the now-defunct Sun Post.

I’ve gotten to know Fred professionally over the past 18 years since moving my family to San Clemente, especially over the past 13 since I started the SC Times in 2006, and I’ve had nothing but admiration and appreciation for him and his thoughtful work. His voice and perspective are important parts of our community, and I’m thrilled that the SC Times can provide a forum for Fred to continue to chronicle life in this unique beach town many of us are lucky to call home.

If you’d like to reach out to him to share some ideas for him to consider for his column, you’ll be able to reach him directly at fswegles@picketfencemedia.com or on his office line here at 949.388.7700 ext. 112. Please join me in welcoming Fred to the SC Times and the Picket Fence Media family.

Norb Garrett is the owner and publisher of Picket Fence Media, a company of newspapers serving San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano. 

