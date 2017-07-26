By Danny Ritz

Jeremy, Steve and Bill Conrad of Conrad Realtors in San Clemente are third generation realtors who have serviced the greater South Orange County region since 1963.

Still operating successfully under the guiding values that their grandfather George Conrad instilled in the family business over 50 years ago, Conrad Realtors can offer sound advice on selling and buying to first- time homeowners alike.

Picket Fence Media spoke with Conrad Realtors to shed some light on common faux pas of the modern home purchasing experience.

Picket Fence Media: What is the most prominent misconception you encounter with first-time home buyers?

Conrad Realtors:They (buyers) are typically very nervous, considering this is probably their first large purchase and financial commitment. They have a lot of questions, which we are happy to answer. As first-time buyers, they tend to have many friends, family members and colleagues giving them advice that tends to lead to more anxiety hearing all these different and possibly conflicting opinions. It’s best to consult with an expert.

What are some of the most common snags first-time home buyers should anticipate to try and avoid?

First-time buyers need to account for closing costs, moving costs and maintenance costs of home ownership. They also need to be sure to have the long-term goals in mind. Typically, in 5-10 years, they will be in a good equity position, not necessarily in one to two years.