Ralph Henry Koch, Jr. August 4th, 1934 – September 3rd, 2018

Ralph Koch, Jr., was born on August 4th, 1934 in Lennox, California, to Ralph H. and Katherine (Ashmead) Koch.

Ralph attended R. Bellarmine Grade School, Notre Dame High School in Studio City, and California Maritime Academy. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Ralph was a member of the Dana Point Yacht Club. Married to Bonnie Davee of San Clemente, they operated El Camino Travel in San Clemente for 62 of their married years. Ralph is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and daughters Karen, Kristianne Riddle and Kathleen Hensel. Services will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Dana Point, CA, on October 12th at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa Romantica.

