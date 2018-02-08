‘Ranch’ Life: Experiencing Kelly Slater’s Perfect, Man-Made Wave in the Middle of California’s Central Valley

By Jake Howard

Last November, a few days before Thanksgiving, the opportunity to take a spin at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in Lemoore landed in my lap.

“Don’t say anything,” read the email from the World Surf League’s (WSL) Dave Prodan, and up until the media embargo ended a few days ago, I’ve managed to stay mum on the subject.

Part science fiction, part miracle of science, the facility is situated off of a nondescript country road in Central Valley cattle country. The landscape is flat and brown. The air smells of manure, and the mornings are crisp and cold. A few miles away is an Native American casino. Merle Haggard vibes are omnipresent. It’s a weird place to go on a “surf trip,” but then again it’s an even weirder place to find one of the world’s best waves.

So, what’s it like? Thrown in the pool with a bunch of other surf journalists, all we could do was scratch our heads and keep uttering, “What a trip.”

The wave is as good as or better than you think. It possesses a surprising amount of power. It moves really fast down the 700-yard pool. They’ve designed it so the take-off is relatively easy; not too different than catching a four-footer at Trestles. But as the wave moves down the pool it picks up speed, hitting shallow sections that provide a running tube section that’s akin to Kirra on the Gold Coast of Australia. From a purely wave-riding perspective, it’s a dream.

But I still don’t know if it’s surfing. Last week, with a minor south swell in the water, I surfed T-Street. It was waist-high with wedge-y little peaks scattered up and down the beach. In my hour in the water, I was able to catch a bunch of lefts and rights, some better than others. But by the time I got out of the water, I felt like I’d gotten some exercise and surfed myself into a decent rhythm.



The Surf Ranch is different. Right now, technology allows for one wave every five minutes. That means there are only 12 waves an hour. In my session at the Ranch, I felt a lot of pressure to make the most of the waves because I simply wasn’t going to get that many. In eight hours I was able to ride nine waves, and to this day I’m still kicking myself because I blew two rights just as I hit the tube section.

The other trippy thing is that your buddies are lined up down the pool to catch the “scraps” if you fall. So, while everyone wants to see their best mate get the wave of their life, you’re secretly rooting for them to wipeout so you can pick off the rest of their wave and potentially get your wave count up.