Red Ribbon Week Parade to Take Place on Del Mar on Oct. 23

The community is invited to support local youth at the Red Ribbon Parade on Avenida Del Mar on Monday, Oct. 23, as they demonstrate their commitment to a healthy drug-free lifestyle. The parade kicks off National Red Ribbon Week, a campaign dedicated to taking a stand against drug abuse. Parade participants include students, teachers and parents as well as members of the San Clemente City Council, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Fire Authority, and local civic groups. The parade begins at 4:15 p.m. at the top of Avenida Del Mar.

Participants will march down to the San Clemente Community Center (100 N. Calle Seville) at 4:45 p.m. where they will hold a pep rally with performances and cheers from the San Clemente High School Marching Band and Dance Team to continue the anti-drug message. The pep rally will include an address from Mayor Kathy Ward, Mayor Pro Tem Tim Brown and Chief of Police Services Lt. Mike Peters. Annual awards for Red Ribbon contests will be presented to San Clemente schools and clubs.

Children wearing their Red Ribbon wristbands can visit San Clemente 7-11 stores for a free Slurpee, BallPark Pizza for a free ice cream, and Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria for a free spaghetti dinner during Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-29). Join the community to promote the Orange County Red Ribbon theme: “Your Future is Key So Stay Drug Free!”