Red Ribbon Week Scheduled for Oct. 15-21

By Eric Heinz

In lockstep with the National Red Ribbon Campaign, San Clemente is also gearing up for its week of recognition and pledging to remain drug-free.

The Red Ribbon Campaign began with a group of parents who were concerned with the well-being of their children, having seen drug abuse in their own communities.

San Clemente High School typically honors the week with different activities and campaigns, starting this year on Oct. 15.

There will be a parade and pep rally at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, down Avenida Del Mar with the pep rally taking place at the San Clemente Community Center lawn. National Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 23-31, although San Clemente’s is scheduled a week earlier.