Registration Open for Live Like Nick 5K

The fourth annual Live Like Nick 5K Run/Walk will take place at San Clemente High School on Aug. 27.

The event honors the life and legacy of standout SCHS student-athlete and UCLA football player Nick Pasquale, who died in an accident in 2013. The event raises funds for the Nick Pasquale Foundation, which provides scholarships for San Clemente youth. The foundation also uses funds to support SCHS athletics, Triton Football Pop Warner & Cheer.

The run/walk will take participants around SCHS and the surrounding area. Online registration is now open.

For more information on the Live Like Nick 5K, or to donate to the Nick Pasquale Foundation, visit www.nickpasqualefoundation.com or email info@nickpasqualefoundation.com.