San Clemente will host Relay for Life at a different location this year, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, located at 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa. The original Relay for Life was scheduled for some time in July at San Clemente High School, but due to scheduling conflicts, the American Cancer Society representatives decided to move it to the city’s newest sports park.

This year’s Relay for Life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.