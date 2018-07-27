People walked by the "wall of love" with photos of people who died after battling cancer during the San Clemente Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. Photo: Eric Heinz
Relay for Life Takes Place Saturday, July 28, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park

Relay for Life in San Clemente will take place Saturday, July 28, at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, located at 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa.

The Relay for Life is a time for cancer survivors and their families to come together to reflect on loved ones lost to the disease and to help raise money for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a remembrance ceremony of victims of cancer followed by the survivors’/caregivers’ walk at 10:30 a.m. A luminaria ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. with closing ceremonies at 7:30 p.m.

The local contact for Relay for Life is Mary Grant, who can be reached at mary.grant@cancer.org or by calling  949.567.0602 or click Online Help for more information.

More information can be found at http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY18WER?pg=entry&fr_id=85706.

