San Clemente residents frustrated with the pending establishment of two sober living facilities in the southwest portion of the city gathered in the Council Chambers at City Hall on Wednesday evening, Oct. 25, to hear the city’s perspective and discuss solutions.

Some voiced displeasure with what they viewed as a lack of preventative action on the city’s part, while others galvanized their fellow neighbors to stand up for their community. Regardless, the stark reality of the city’s hands being tied concerning the regulation of sober living facilities lingered throughout the meeting.

City Manager Andy Hall started Wednesday’s meeting with that sentiment, ensuring that all in the crowd knew their time would be better spent raising solutions than complaining about the situation at hand.

“What (the councilmembers are) concerned about is the loss of local control, (as) a lot of it has been centralized in Sacramento,” Hall said, speaking to the presence of Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock and Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Rick Loeffler. “There’s a lot less opportunity for local elected officials to make choices in their own communities. It’s very frustrating.”

According to Community Development Director Adam Atamian, the community met on Wednesday while operating under the inference from the city that two homes recently sold on the 200 block of Avenida San Antonio will be used as state-licensed facilities to treat six or fewer people.

The grassroots organization was initiated by Sarah Schneider, a resident near the homes, who brought the community together after learning from a neighbor about the sale of the property. Once she found that the seller sold the lots to operators of the BeWell Network and met one of the operators on site, she mobilized.

On Friday, Oct. 20, roughly 80 people now part of the Southwest Community Alliance attended a meeting with city officials to share their concerns about facilities operating in small neighborhoods, Schneider told San Clemente Times.

The group’s worries also include claims of profiting off patients by receiving insurance payouts and using ineffective, short-term treatments.

The information Schneider found roughly tracks with what Code Compliance Manager Danielle Sorahan said staff was able to find regarding who is associated with the property at Wednesday’s meeting.

Staff found a connection to Sheer Recovery in San Juan Capistrano—a BeWell Network facility—but didn’t find much more information, according to Sorahan.

The BeWell Network has multiple locations that provide “research-backed treatment” to people struggling with addiction to substances and mental health illnesses, according to the company’s website.

Officials for the BeWell Network couldn’t be reached for comment as of this posting.

Although three councilmembers were present to begin the evening, only Knoblock stayed after the opening remarks. The other councilmembers left to prevent the city from violating the Brown Act, which disavows a majority of a legislative body from discussing items outside the confines of a publicly noticed meeting.

Each councilmember briefly spoke to the audience, with Knoblock and Loeffler thanking the attendees for coming. Cabral added that San Clemente isn’t alone when dealing with the spread of sober living homes in the area.





San Clemente city officials provide their perspective on the topic of sober living homes during a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday night, Oct. 25. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

“(There are) other cities that have it far worse,” said Cabral, mentioning a committee he sits on that addresses the subject all over Orange County. “We were pretty lucky not to have it as bad as we had (before), but we have it now.”

Wednesday’s meeting was a time for Atamian and Sorahan to provide insight on the city’s understanding of the issue and answer questions. San Clemente Chief of Police Services Capt. Jay Christian was also present.

Atamian explained that although the city’s work from 2015 to 2018 to formulate and pass zoning code amendments helped reduce the number of large treatment facilities in town, the city remained unable to address state protections of facilities with six or fewer people.

Those protections date back to California state law’s implementation of federal legislation, such as the Federal Fair Housing Act, that identifies people in recovery as a protected class, according to Atamian.

“The California Health and Safety Codes are the ones that really (establish what cities’) limitations are with regulating uses that involve people of a protected class,” he said.

He then pointed to Section 1568.0831 of the Health and Safety Code, that requires residential care facilities serving six or fewer people to be considered a residential-use property or family dwelling, preventing cities from mandating such facilities obtain a business license.

Additionally, potential operators can obtain ministerial permits that remove any discretion from the process, through either the state’s Department of Health Care Services or Department of Social Services.

Operators can bypass a rule stipulating that similar facilities be located at least 300 feet away from each other by getting one permit from each department, Atamian added, which allows for the potential facilities on Avenida San Antonio.

An increase in available state and federal funding post-COVID has provided more opportunities for operators to open facilities, despite zoning restrictions in cities such as San Clemente that combat large treatment centers.

“That’s not to say that the city is not concerned, (and) that the city is not going to assist the residents in making sure that these uses are not regulated appropriately,” said Atamian. “While the city does not have any jurisdiction over the licensing of these facilities, we do know who does, and that’s the state … We will submit complaints (from residents) on behalf of the residents to the state.”

The consistent monitoring of potential municipal code violations, whether submitted by the city itself or from the Police Services division, can help encourage state inspectors to come to the site and address any issue that may be negatively impacting the community, city officials said.

“What I would ask you guys to do is, if you do see something, let us know immediately and we will go out and try and address it,” Sorahan said. “I know noise can at times be an issue with a lot of these facilities. We want you all to enjoy your communities and your neighborhoods, and we’re here to assist and help in any way that we can.”

Hall also committed to discussing the topic with other city managers of nearby cities and roping in City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell to help with the issue.

Comments from the audience spanned a vast range of topics. Those included calls to demand local state representatives to vote for change, concerns about the safety of local children, whether to picket the homes in protest, and requests for the city to exhaust all resources in seeking to prevent more facilities from coming to town.

Schneider added another comment in an email to SC Times.

“This is an issue that we want the state of California to know that cities in Orange County and San Clemente are really struggling with,” she wrote. “We are not allowed to properly zone for these businesses as a city, and that is creating very real and dangerous problems for small residential streets like ours.”

Although the city hadn’t planned on scheduling another meeting following Wednesday’s gathering, Atamian said he would reach out to the mailing list of residents to gauge interest on what to do next.