Hi there everyone!

I’m Richelle Redivo, a long time resident of San Clemente, and a Real Estate Broker associate with a heart for success! I am a tried & true Real Estate Expert. I can help you in all your Real Estate needs. I am always available so call, text or email me anytime! My business is something I work smart to successfully grow and can help you with your biggest investment!

I have experience in Residential, Commercial, Sales and Leases! Investors, Flips, Luxury Coastal Homes, Vacation Homes, Move ups, Downsizers, Probate and First Time Homebuyers.

I have a strong work ethic and will do my very best to make every transaction be a smooth one! With my many years of experience, there is almost nothing I haven’t seen. My expertise and education is what I offer to all of my clients. Not all Realtors are created equal! I am one of the best!

Richelle Redivo, Broker Associate
Star Estates, San Clemente, California
Phone: 949 838-5449
Shelley@SeasideShelley.com
www.richelleredivo.com
DRE License #01714308

