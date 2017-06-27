  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0
El Camino Real, seen here looking south at the Camino Capistrano intersection, will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, from that point to Avenida Estacion in San Clemente. Photo: Jasmine Smith
El Camino Real, seen here looking south at the Camino Capistrano intersection, will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, from that point to Avenida Estacion in San Clemente. Photo: Jasmine Smith

San Clemente Times

North El Camino Real, between Avenida Estacion and Camino Capistrano, will be closed from 8:30 p.m. tonight, June 27, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
The closures are for the contractor to lay down new pavement for the project, according to a city of San Clemente press release.

“Access to homes in the communities adjacent to N. El Camino Real will be maintained at all times,” the release stated. “Following the paving operations, the street will be re-opened. Please plan alternative routes during this time period and adhere to the detour routes.”

Click here for the full press release and alternate routes suggested by the city.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>