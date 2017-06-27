San Clemente Times

North El Camino Real, between Avenida Estacion and Camino Capistrano, will be closed from 8:30 p.m. tonight, June 27, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

The closures are for the contractor to lay down new pavement for the project, according to a city of San Clemente press release.

“Access to homes in the communities adjacent to N. El Camino Real will be maintained at all times,” the release stated. “Following the paving operations, the street will be re-opened. Please plan alternative routes during this time period and adhere to the detour routes.”

