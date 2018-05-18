Roadwork to Cause Traffic Delays around San Clemente from May 19 to June 11

San Clemente Times

Street construction will cause anticipated delays on Avenida Pico, Avenida La Pata and Avenida Vista Hermosa from May 19 through June 11, according to city of San Clemente officials.

Work locations are:

Avenida Pico between Calle Frontera and Avenida La Pata

Avenida La Pata between Avenida Pico and Calle Saluda

Avenida Vista Hermosa between Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico (in Talega)

Street construction will resume with the following target schedule:

Avenida Pico will receive a slurry sealing this coming weekend, May 19 and 20. During these days, travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction, therefore, drivers should expect delays and plan an alternate route between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Avenida La Pata and Avenida Vista Hermosa work include:

Striping removals during night time working hours between May 21 and May 31.

The slurry sealing work on Avenida La Pata (Calle Saluda to Ave Pico) is targeted between June 4 and June 7. During these days, travel lanes in these areas will be reduced to one lane in each direction; therefore, drivers should expect delays and plan an alternate route between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The slurry sealing work on Avenida Vista Hermosa (Avenida La Pata to Avenida Pico) is targeted for June 8 and June 11. During these days, travel lanes in these areas will be reduced to one lane in each direction, therefore, drivers should expect delays and plan an alternate route between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic loop installation and final striping will follow the slurry seal construction. The total project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. If you have any questions regarding the subject work, call city traffic engineer Tom Frank at 949.361.6127.