Sam Darnold Selected No. 3 Overall by New York Jets in 2018 NFL Draft

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente High School alum and Capistrano Beach native Sam Darnold was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Darnold is the third former Triton to be selected in the NFL Draft, all three selected in the last three drafts, and will be the fifth to crack an NFL roster. Darnold is the first non-lineman to make the NFL from SCHS.

Sean Harlow was selected No. 136 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 fourth round as a guard out of Oregon State, and Kyle Murphy was selected No. 200 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 sixth round as a tackle out of Stanford.

Brian de la Puente went undrafted in 2008, and after offseason or practice squad stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, de la Puente made the roster of the New Orleans Saints in 2010. After four seasons in New Orleans, de la Puente played one season each with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

Kevin Murphy went undrafted in 2012 out of Harvard but played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as a tackle.

Darnold is the highest drafted USC player since Mark Sanchez was drafted No. 5 overall in 2009 and Reggie Bush was drafted No. 2 overall in 2006.

Darnold played three seasons of varsity football at San Clemente High School and led the Tritons to the 2014 CIF-SS Southwest Division championship game. Darnold threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior in that 2014 season with 785 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing.

Darnold also played three seasons of varsity basketball for San Clemente. He averaged over 14 points per game as a junior and senior to lead the Tritons in scoring each season. Darnold was twice a league MVP.

He also earned several football player and athlete of the year awards in his senior year at San Clemente.

Darnold was a redshirt in 2015 at USC and earned the starting quarterback role after one game in 2016. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns and led USC to a dramatic win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. Last season, Darnold threw for a school-record 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns as USC won the Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2008.

