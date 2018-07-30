Sam Darnold Signs $30 Million Rookie Contract with New York Jets

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente High School alum Sam Darnold signed his NFL rookie contract with the New York Jets on Monday to end a short training camp holdout.

“It’s a pleasure to be signed now,” Darnold said in a video on the Jets’ twitter account. “Very excited. Very special moment. Let’s do it. Jet up.”

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract with a value of $30.2 million, which includes a $20 million signing bonus and increasing roster bonuses in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Darnold begins at a $480,000 base salary in year one that gradually increases over the four-year contract. Per NFL rules, the rookie contract is fully guaranteed and contains a club option for a fifth year.

“We are very pleased to have Sam join the team,” Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said in a statement. “This is what both sides wanted all along, and we’re eager to get Sam on the practice field while it’s still early in training camp.”

The former Triton and USC quarterback missed the first three training camp practices. After signing on Monday, Darnold immediately went out onto the field for his first practice and was greeted by a slow clap from teammates while they stretched before the session.

Darnold was the 255th out of 256 draft picks to sign this offseason. According to multiple outlets, the short holdout was over specific clauses and language in the contract. The money value of the contract is guaranteed and is slotted based on draft position, but the Jets and Darnold’s camp debated over specific language that would potentially void the guarantee based on certain situations.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini reported that the Jets agreed to change their position on the guaranteed money language, and Darnold would only lose the guarantee with a suspension by the NFL, not a fine as the team originally proposed. In the negotiation, the Jets also got the contract to include offset language, which deals with a player’s salary if they are cut from the team during their four-year rookie contract.

Darnold now enters a quarterback competition against 14-year journeyman Josh McCown and former Minnesota Viking Teddy Bridgewater.

The Jets open their preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 10 and kick off the regular season at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 10 on Monday Night Football.