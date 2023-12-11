As with most families, the younger members tend to eventually seek a life beyond established tradition and create their own futures, leaving behind the foundation of what set them up for success.

That example is certainly visible on Avenida Del Mar, where San Clemente institution Sam’s Shoes recently celebrated its 70th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 7. Though some descendants of Sam Tiberi, who died in 2020, have moved on, his sons Lawrence Tiberi and Mike Walker are still holding down the fort at 135 Avenida Del Mar and providing continued service to the San Clemente community.

Walker said reaching 70 years in business was “a big accomplishment,” adding that not many downtown businesses have lasted through the years and stayed in the same family. The everyday patronage from locals has been crucial to Sam’s longevity, Walker continued.

“That’s why we’re here,” he said. “We try never to forget that.”

The son of a shoe repairman from Pennsylvania, Sam was stationed at Camp Pendleton during the Korean War as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy for four years before receiving an honorable discharge.

“After living here for four years, who the heck would want to go back to Pennsylvania?” Walker said. “This is a wonderful place to live now, but it was paradise in 1953. There was hardly anybody here and the town was just starting to grow.”

As Sam prepared for life after service, in which he needed to care for his son as a single parent with only $5 to his name, he came across a shoe repairman operating out of the storefront on 153 Avenida Del Mar.

The repairman, who didn’t know how to fix shoes well and faced a soon-to-expire lease, told Sam that he would walk away if Sam took the keys and took over the business.

“My dad, with five bucks in his pocket, said, ‘OK, I’m in,’ just on a wing and a prayer,” said Walker. “Here we are 70 years later.”

The business has occupied four locations on Avenida Del Mar since 1953, with Sam moving the store to its current location in 1964.

Over the years, Sam’s Shoes became interwoven into the fabric of everyday life in South Orange County, proven by its convenience to nearby residents.

“When Dad first started carrying shoes, the next closest shoe store was in Santa Ana,” said Walker. “There was really nothing between here and (there)—Mission Viejo didn’t exist, none of (the other cities) did. It was just cows.”

The brothers, along with longtime employees Giovani and Luis Polanco, still operate the store with the old-school fashion of measuring “every foot that comes in the door,” Walker added.

However, Sam’s Shoes no longer stocks everything from high heels to work boots in its inventory. The store instead focuses its emphasis on European comfort shoes that are less likely to be found in department stores.

The entire family has less of an imprint on the store than in previous years, as Sam’s first son Ron retired from the business 12 years ago and Walker’s children have moved away from Orange County.

Yet, each member of the family is willing to drop in and help out when they’re back in town, as the store is “still part of their DNA.”

Walker said the business has meant everything concerning its impact on his life. He credited his father for passing down a viable business that’s allowed the family to put down roots in the area, noting the difficulty of buying a house in South Orange County after leaving.

“We’ve been able to live and work and buy homes in San Clemente, and live in this great town our whole lives,” said Walker. “It’s made a huge difference for us.”