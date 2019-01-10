San Clemente Art Supply to Close after More Than 15 Years in Business

By Eric Heinz

Patti and Richard Herdell have decided to retire after running the San Clemente Art Supply shop for more than 15 years in North Beach.

San Clemente Art Supply has been well-known as a provider of art classes, supplies for students and hosted opportunities for members of the military and elderly. Their classes included inexpensive weekly tutorials to high-priced instruction from acclaimed professional artists.

Patti and Richard said they are currently looking for a buyer for the historic property, which was built around the time San Clemente became a city.

“The shop is doing well and we are healthy; it is just time,” a letter from Patti and Richard on Jan. 7 stated. “Should we be unable to find a buyer, we will be closing around the beginning of May. We will keep everyone informed as things progress. Classes and custom framing will continue running as usual until May as well.”