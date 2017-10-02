San Clemente Artist to Show at Laguna Art Walk

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente-born-and-raised painter Dana Richardson will showcase her latest oil paintings at Discover Emerging Artists Showcase in Laguna Beach.

Since graduating from Orange County High School of the Arts, Richardson has worked as a full-time artist and filmmaker. She is an award-winning painter, best known for her sustainably made oil paints, using earth pigments, which are sourced from California and France.

Richardson’s oil paintings currently on display in Laguna Beach portray female figures as “larger than life, erupting from amidst the cityscape, expressing women’s strength and ability to rise above circumstances.”

“We are living in a time where human rights are continually being challenged,” Richardson said in a press release. “My hope is that my paintings will promote women’s rights and equality.”

Richardson was selected to be the featured artist for the month of October. Her paintings will be on display at Discover Emerging Artists Showcase, 1400 S. Coast Highway, Suite 101 located at in Laguna Beach from Oct. 5-Nov. 1. The opening reception is from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and is part of the Laguna Beach First Thursday’s Art Walk.