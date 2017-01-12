San Clemente Beach Conservation Program Hosts Cleanup with Dozens of Volunteers

Photo Gallery of BeachConservation1 Shon Miller, executive director and founder of San Clemente Beach Conservation Program, makes a s’more during the fire pit gathering following a day of beach cleanup on Friday, Jan. 6. Photo: Eric Heinz BeachConservation2 Participants of the beach cleanup on Friday, Jan. 6, hosted by San Clemente Beach Conservation Program, pose for a photo just north of San Clemente Pier. Photo: Eric Heinz BeachConservation3 People gathered around a fire pit on Friday, Jan. 6, following a beach cleanup hosted by the San Clemente Beach Conservation Program. BeachConservation4 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The San Clemente Beach Conservation Program has been making headway with its efforts to increase beach cleanup events and to raise awareness of keeping the ocean clean.

Shon Miller, executive director and founder of the nonprofit, gathered dozens of people on Friday, Jan. 6, who collected more than 30 pounds of trash at San Onofre State Beach and another 40 pounds at Riviera Beach. Participants also picked up trash during The Bluffs 5K/12K run, which was hosted by the San Onofre Parks Foundation and Rock It Racing.

The next beach cleanup for San Clemente Beach Conservancy Program will take place Jan. 21 at noon at San Onofre State Beach Trail No. 1. And another beach cleanup is scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 4) along with another 5K/12K run.

Last month, the program officially adopted San Clemente State Beach as part of a pledge to continue their efforts of ocean protection.