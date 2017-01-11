San Clemente Boy Cuts His Hair for Charity

By Eric Heinz

It takes a certain presence of mind for a young boy to want to grow his hair out in order to one day donate it to charity.

But Luke Acuna, 9, did just that, growing it past the one-foot length required in order to be salvaged for use in a wig.

An avid baseball fan and fourth-grader at Palisades Elementary in Capistrano Beach, Acuna said he saw a college football player do the same thing and the act inspired him to do it too.

“I hope that kid (who receives the hair) will feel happy and feel that he’s like other kids and doesn’t have to feel like he has cancer,” Luke said.

Photo Gallery of Top5 Logan Gallegos, left, a hair stylist at Curtis Michaels hair salon in San Juan Capistrano, holds the locks of Luke Acuna, 9, of San Clemente, on Friday, Jan. 6. Acuna decided to donate his hair to Wigs for Kids charity. Photo: Eric Heinz Acuna2 Hair stylist Logan Gallegos measures the hair of Luke Acuna, before he cut it. The hair is to be donated to Wigs for Kids charity. Photo: Eric Heinz Acuna3 Logan Gallegos prepares to cut Luke Acuna's hair in order for it to be donated on Jan. 6. Photo: Eric Heinz Acuna4 A woman admires Luke Acuna's hair before he had it cut and donated to charity at Curtis Michaels Hair Salon on Jan. 6 in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Eric Heinz Acuna5 Luke Acuna, 9, of San Clemente, grew his hair past the foot-long requirement for it to be donated. His last haircut before this one was in September 2014. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Luke’s parents have been supporting his cause since he started. His last haircut was in September 2014.

“I thought it was amazing, and I thought it was very big of him and a great idea for someone his age,” his mother, Monica, said.

Luke’s father was coaching him in baseball when he told him about the reason why he was growing his hair out. Despite being mistaken as a girl at times by his peers, Luke wanted to follow through with it.

“When he first told me, he was playing baseball, and I said, ‘OK, Luke, it’s time for a haircut,’” said Luke’s father, Sean. “And he told me about why he was (growing out his hair). I was so moved as a parent to see a kid his age to want to do this.”

Luke’s hair will be donated to the Wigs for Kids charity. The organization donates wigs to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment, are burn victims or are suffering from alopecia, a rare form of hair loss. For more information and to find out how to get involved with the program, visit www.wigsforkids.org.