San Clemente City Drones Ordinance Goes into Effect June 1

San Clemente Times



Modeled after the Federal Aviation Administration’s, the city adopted regulations on drones and unmanned aviation systems at its May 2 meeting in an effort to maintain public safety. The ordinance outlines basic guidelines to restrict flying too close to other aircraft, over public events without proper permitting or permission, flying outside a line of sight and other regulations.

To view the drone ordinance, click here

To view the Orange County Grand Jury report on drones, click here