San Clemente Doctor’s License Put on Probation

By Eric Heinz

The Medical Board of California placed San Clemente-based family medicine practitioner Eva Gentile, M.D., on seven years of medical licensure probation following her guilty plea of aiding unlicensed medical practices.

The practices revolved around other respondents to the case having made fraudulent insurance claims as well as committing unlicensed medical practices, according to court documents. The people she is accused of helping were charged with fraudulent claims of more than $100,000 but less than $500,000.

Initially, the board was going to suspend her license for seven years, but because of a plea deal, she will be able to continue to practice medicine, but under the conditions of the board’s probation.

Gentile will be required to alert the board of her operations and was ordered to pay more than $166,000 in restitution.