San Clemente Event Guide, Week of Oct. 5-11

Editor’s Pick: Saturday, October 7: 3rd Annual Outlets at San Clemente Shopping Extravaganza

10 a.m.-8 p.m. You Shop. Everyone Wins. Shop the Outlets at San Clemente and receive exclusive discounts while helping 38 local nonprofit organizations.. There will be entertainment, opportunity drawings, prizes, catered lunch and VIP wine and cocktail tastings. Tickets are $35 and Outlets at San Clemente will donate $25 for every ticket purchased to a local nonprofit organization of the shopper’s choice. You can purchase tickets at wwww.shoposc.com/tickets. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.255.0346.



Photo: Courtesy of the Outlets at San Clemente

Thursday, October 5

Ukulele Lessons for Children

4-5 p.m. For children ages 8-13, Heritage Christian Fellowship, along with Musical Mentors, is offering free ukulele lessons. Loaner instruments will be provided, and children who complete their practice and attendance requirements will be awarded their ukulele to keep at the end of the program. Classes begin Sept. 28 and run every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) until Dec. 14. Heritage Christian Fellowship, at 190 Avenida La Pata, San Clemente. 949.361.1022. www.heritagesc.org.

Group Fitness Hike

8:30-10:30 a.m. Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers on a 4.8 mile difficult hike over steep, uneven terrain at Little Sycamore. The cost is free, but parking is $3. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. 18751 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach. 949.923.2235. www.lagunacanyon.org.

Live Music: Stevie Nicks Illusion

7 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.dpstillwater.com.

Live Theater: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

7 p.m. San Clemente High School presents Little Shop of Horrors, a tantalizing musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The SCHS drama department is excited to bring this cult classic to life on the Triton Center stage. All ages are welcome. Ticket prices range from $10-15. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.schsdrama.com. This show continues through Oct. 7. 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. 949.492.4165. www.sctritons.com.

Friday, October 6

Live Music: Theo & Zydeco Patrol

7:30 p.m. Theo & Zydeco Patrol will perform. 555 N. El Camino Real

Suite E. 949.291.4859. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Dracula’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents Dracula, an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theatre. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, this play is appropriate for all ages, but still has enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats. Tickets are $27-$37. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.



Saturday, October 7

Dana Point Oktoberfest

Noon-7 p.m. The annual Dana Point Oktoberfest returns for another year at Sea Terrace Park. Guests can choose from a selection of beers, a wide variety of food and live entertainment. Admission to the event is free. Prices vary on food. A collection mug can be purchased for $20 for beer, after the first drink refills are $10. There will be a free shuttle service from Dana Hills High School. The shuttles run from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. www.danapointoktoberfest.com.



21st Annual Vintage Food and Wine Festival

6-10 p.m. Enjoy food, wine, dancing and a lot of fun. 21 and over. Tickets are $40. Mission San Juan Capistrano. 26801 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano. 949 234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Let’s Explore Dinosaurs!

11 a.m. Join the Dana Point Library to learn about Dinosaurs for International Dinosaur month. This is a program for families to enjoy together. Designed for kids ages 3-5 and their favorite grown-up. It is free to attend. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Rd., Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Sunday, October 8

Learn the Truth About Wolves

2 p.m. A presentation will be made by Skie Bender of Educational Outreach for Wolf Haven International, a nonprofit sanctuary for captive-born wolves. She will share her passion and knowledge regarding wolves by dispelling all myths and legends. No registration is required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Bend & Brew

11 a.m. Bend & Brew is held at Left Coast’s tasting room in San Clemente. This is a one hour yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. It’s a great way to get to know your local fellow yogis and beer drinkers. And best part is, it’s only $10. Left Coast Brewery, 1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.276.6014. www.leftcoastbrewing.com.

Monday, October 9

Free Guitar Lessons

5-6 p.m. Free beginner level acoustic guitar lessons for middle school to college age youth every Monday. Guitars provided or students can bring their own. 1040 Calle Negocio, San Clemente. 949.388.0114. coamusicarts@gmail.com. www.communityoutreachalliance.com.

Yoga in the Park

5:30 p.m. Join iHeartYoga for yoga in the park every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Bring a mat, water bottle and suggested donation of $8. Classes also occur every morning at 10 a.m. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.org.

Tuesday, October 10

Open Mic Night

6-10 p.m. Singer/songwriters perform at The Point Restaurant open mic every Tuesday. Bring your instrument and your voice; The Point supplies the sound system. 34085 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.464.5700. www.thepointrestaurantandbar.com.

Karaoke at Goody’s

8 p.m. Karaoke every Tuesday night at Goody’s Tavern in San Clemente. 206 S. El Camino Real. 949.492.3400. www.goodystavern.com.

Wednesday, October 11

French Conversation Club

2-4 p.m. Every Wednesday. Look for the table with the French flag surrounded by a group of people speaking French. No cost to join. Café Calypso. 114 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.493.5228, or 949.369.5482.

Free Comedy at Bloom’s Irish Sports Bar

8:30 p.m. Every Wednesday, free comedy at Bloom’s Irish Sports Bar with food and drink specials. There will be local and professional talent. 2391 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.218.0120. www.mollybloomspub.com.

Open Mic Night at Knuckleheads

9 p.m.-1 a.m. All levels of musicians are welcome to perform at this weekly open mic. Bring your instruments, or voice, and show off your talent. 1717 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. www.knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Live Music: Kalapana

8 p.m. Listen to live music at the Coach House. Tickets are $20. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Thursday, October 12

Upcoming: Carnival Colossal

5-10 p.m. The San Clemente Friends Foundation is excited to bring a four-day festival of family fun, including over 17 rides, games and food trucks, a one-day Special Needs Resource Fair and two days of games of strength presented by the International Highland Games Federation. This carnival runs through the 15th. Ride tickets are $3.75-5. San Clemente City Vista Hermosa Sports Park. 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.276.8866. www.sanclementeparksfoundation.org.