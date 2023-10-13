The San Clemente Garden Club will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. at the San Clemente Community Center.

Attendees will be able to purchase many various types of plants, including California native plants, perennials, succulents, water-wise plants and more. The event will also feature a mini flea market for other garden-related items, with club members on hand to provide assistance or horticultural advice.

“The Fall Plant Sale is one of our fundraisers, with proceeds going towards our College

Scholarship and Junior Gardeners programs,” Club President Elyse Crane said. “Additionally, this sale helps to fund the Civic Beautification projects the San Clemente Garden Club participates in within the City of San Clemente.”

The sale will end at 1 p.m. or whenever plants sell out. The San Clemente Community Center is located at 100 N. Calle Seville.

Visit sanclementegardenclub.com for more information about the sale or joining the club.